Video: Nigeria widows get major win in Shell case

Nigeria
The widows of nine Nigerian activists executed in 1995 got a major boost on Wednesday when a Dutch court ruled that it had jurisdiction to determine whether Royal Dutch Shell was complicit in the Nigerian government’s execution of their husbands.
The men who came to be known as the Ogoni Nine, were environmental activists who fought against widespread pollution in the Niger Delta.
The four widows accuse Shell of instigating a deadly crackdown by the military government of the time against peaceful protesters in Ogoniland, in the Niger Delta, the most valuable oil-producing region in Nigeria.
Shell denies any responsibility.
