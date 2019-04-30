Welcome to Africanews

Concerns over Benin's democracy after poll boycott [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Counting of ballots is still underway in the aftermath of parliamentary elections in Benin. In those elections, the opposition was unable to present any candidate, a big blow to a country deemed to be a democratic example on the continent.

Only two parties close to power, the Republican Bloc and the Union of Progressives were in the running for the vote. An election official is reported to have said the boycott recorded on Sunday was a thing never seen before.

Also, internet connection was re-established in the night from Sunday to Monday, after a break of almost 24 hours, but no official trend was given nearly 24 hours after the closing of the polls.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

