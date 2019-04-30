Concerns over Benin's democracy after poll boycott [The Morning Call]

Counting of ballots is still underway in the aftermath of parliamentary elections in Benin. In those elections, the opposition was unable to present any candidate, a big blow to a country deemed to be a democratic example on the continent.

Only two parties close to power, the Republican Bloc and the Union of Progressives were in the running for the vote. An election official is reported to have said the boycott recorded on Sunday was a thing never seen before.

Also, internet connection was re-established in the night from Sunday to Monday, after a break of almost 24 hours, but no official trend was given nearly 24 hours after the closing of the polls.