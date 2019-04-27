Video: Uganda crowns most curvy woman, names her tourism ambassador

Uganda
Uganda has crowned its most curvaceous woman at the inaugural Miss Curvy pageant in Kampala
The event was criticised by women’s rights campaigners and some religious leaders as immoral and as an attempt to objectify the female body.
But Uganda’s tourism ministry defended it, saying the contest would be used to market the country’s tourism potential.
Uganda's tourism minister blasted for objectifying women
03:12
