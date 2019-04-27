Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Video: Uganda crowns most curvy woman, names her tourism ambassador

Video: Uganda crowns most curvy woman, names her tourism ambassador

Uganda

Uganda has crowned its most curvaceous woman at the inaugural Miss Curvy pageant in Kampala

The event was criticised by women’s rights campaigners and some religious leaders as immoral and as an attempt to objectify the female body.

But Uganda’s tourism ministry defended it, saying the contest would be used to market the country’s tourism potential.

Watch our report

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..