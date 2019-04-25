Welcome to Africanews

Exhibition exploring Senegalese women and gold jewelry [The Morning Call]

In the United States, the African Art Museum honours the gold of Senegalese women. According to the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, these phenomenal women were “renowned for their beauty and sense of economy”, although they also concealed a dark side.

