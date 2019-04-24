Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Malawi launches experimental malaria vaccine [The Morning Call]

Malawi launches experimental malaria vaccine [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

A landmark anti-malaria vaccination campaign is underway in Malawi.

After more than three decades in development and almost $1 billion in investment to prevent the disease, which kills hundreds of thousands every year in Sub-saharan Africa, the most advanced vaccine yet has been rolled out in the capital Lilongwe.

The pilot campaign which launched on Tuesday is set to expand to Ghana and Kenya next week, with each of the three countries gearing up to immunize 120,000 children by 2020, according to the World Health Organisation.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..