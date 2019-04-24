Malawi launches experimental malaria vaccine [The Morning Call]

A landmark anti-malaria vaccination campaign is underway in Malawi.

After more than three decades in development and almost $1 billion in investment to prevent the disease, which kills hundreds of thousands every year in Sub-saharan Africa, the most advanced vaccine yet has been rolled out in the capital Lilongwe.

The pilot campaign which launched on Tuesday is set to expand to Ghana and Kenya next week, with each of the three countries gearing up to immunize 120,000 children by 2020, according to the World Health Organisation.