DRC: Moise Katumbi sentence overturned [The Morning Call]

DR Congo’s opposition leader Moise Katumbi is now a free man and can return to the country anytime.

This follows a decision by the country’s Court of Cassation, which annulled a three-year prison sentence against the exiled opposition figure.

The former Governor of Katanga had been sentenced in absentia to three years in prison in June 2016, for alleged property fraud.

This was shortly after defecting from former President Joseph Kabila’s ruling party and announced his intention to run for presidency later that year.

He has been in exile in Belgium since May 2016 and barred from returning to the country.

But what does this decision mean for him as well as his party, “Together for Change”?

