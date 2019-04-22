U-17 Afcon: Last four known

Football Planet
Host nation Tanzania gave a very humiliating report card as the U-17 side finished as group A’s sick man with zero point, while all four semi finalist have paved their way to the Fifa U-17 world cup in Brazil later this year .
A Tanzanian female referee on Sunday became the first woman to handle a game at the Afcon at all categories, find out who she is right ahead.
Christiano Ronaldo becomes the first player ever to win the league in England, Spain and Italy as the Portugese guided Juventus to their 8th successive league title over the weekend .
Top ten facts about the Africa Cup of Nations
Group draws for Afcon 2019
CAF president issued U.S. visa amid denial reports
Kickoff for 2019 AFCON moved back a week for Ramadan
Egyptians react to Salah's CAF award, hosting CAN 2019
Still the best: Egypt's Salah is named CAF African Player of the Year