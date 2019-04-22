U-17 Afcon: Last four known

Host nation Tanzania gave a very humiliating report card as the U-17 side finished as group A’s sick man with zero point, while all four semi finalist have paved their way to the Fifa U-17 world cup in Brazil later this year .

A Tanzanian female referee on Sunday became the first woman to handle a game at the Afcon at all categories, find out who she is right ahead.

Christiano Ronaldo becomes the first player ever to win the league in England, Spain and Italy as the Portugese guided Juventus to their 8th successive league title over the weekend .