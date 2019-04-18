Women travel far in tourism [Business Africa]

This year, the World Travel Market Africa wants to see more women take up entrepreneurial roles within the travel and tourism sector in Africa.

The industry which generated over $400 million worth of business in 2018, is hoping to ‘‘get products right to tap into the growing markets out of Africa’‘.

Our Nyasha Mutizwa covered the recently held World Travel Market in Cape Town, South Africa and files this report.

So one of the things we run are leadership programs with women which we run at the university and many of our graduates have in fact moved on into senior executive positions within companies.

And, Benin is hoping to bank on increased cashew production for growth. Like other cashew producers, the West African nation exports the commodity to India, which dominates the global cashew market.

As one of the main producers in Africa, the tiny nation has begun adding value to the commodity to fetch more money for the local economy

When processed the value soars from $5,300 per ton to about $9,000, according to the agricultural statistics firm Planetoscope.