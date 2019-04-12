Welcome to Africanews

Video: Campaigners call for end to antivenom shortage in Africa as snake bites soar

Africa boasts some of the world’s deadliest snakes, yet it has an alarming shortage of the life-saving snakebite treatment.

The continent sees about half a million snakebites that need treatment every year, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Campaigners now want Africa’s antivenom shortage to be treated as a public health crisis.

