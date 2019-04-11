2019 World Travel Market kicks off in Cape Town, South Africa

Travel professionals from over 70 countries have converged in Cape Town, South Africa for the World Travel Market, a networking event with leading travel and tourism players.

The international event provides a platform to showcase travel and tourism products to potential buyers.

“This year we have over one thousand buyers from all over the world and one of the main criteria used to source these buyers is the purchasing power on the African continent. They need to demonstrate to us that they indeed purchase true products, destination products on the African continent for us to be able to invite them to the exhibition. That has been demonstrated through the quality of buyers that we brought from the US and European market from the Middle East and so forth even from Africa as well,” Papy Luzala, the event organiser said.

I would say that Seychelles is more than the beautiful beaches available. You can go up the mountains and nature trails. Do walks up the mountains, excellent diving, excellent snorkling aswell. Also there is our history as a nation as a people, our food our people and us as a nation where we come from.

One of the countries that stood out for its tourist attractions at the WTM is The Seychelles, an Indian Ocean Island nation known for its natural splendour.

“I would say that Seychelles is more than the beautiful beaches available. You can go up the mountains and nature trails. Do walks up the mountains, excellent diving, excellent snorkling aswell. Also there is our history as a nation as a people, our food our people and us as a nation where we come from,” David Germain, The Seychelles Islands’ Regional Director said.

The exhibition floor is represented by all sectors of the tourism industry.