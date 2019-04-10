Human rights groups against Ouattara's 2018 amnesty [The Morning Call]

Three human rights organisations in Cote d’Ivoire, members of the International Federation of Human Rights have filed an appeal in the country’s Supreme Court, against President Alassane Ouattara’s decision to grant amnesty to some 800 prisoners in August 2018.

They say, it was illegal for the president to exercise this right and should have left the decision to be made at the National Assembly. Among the released prisoners accused or convicted of crimes against the state during the 2010-2011 post election violence, was former first lady Simone Gbagbo. She had been sentenced for her role in the violence that cost the lives of 3000 people.

According to President Ouattara, the amnesty was aimed to foster national reconciliation. But for the human rights groups, the decision was contrary to the victims’ right to justice and to reconciliation. And goes against what they consistently said that true reconciliation can only be achieved on the basis of justice. And justice has not been served in this case.