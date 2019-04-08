G7 pile pressure on Libya over possible polls

The United Nations is determined to hold Libya’s national conference on possible elections on time.

This is inspite of eastern forces advance on Tripoli in an escalation of the conflict.

UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres addressed a news conference on Saturday.

“ We will never give up in our support to the Libyan people “, Guterres said.

Meanwhile, Russia has called for a peaceful settlement in the war-torn country.

“ We call on all Libyan parties to start a dialog without preconditions. We are still in contact with the Libyan forces, with Major General Khalifa Hafer and with Prime Minister Al-Sarraj, and we express our concern to the UN Security Council about this crisis and war against the Libyan army and we call for an end to these clashes and parties to start negotiating “, Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov said.

At a joint news conference in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, Sameh Shoukry reiterated Egypt’s support for a peaceful political settlement of the Libyan crisis.

“ Egypt is making efforts in the context of its relations with the effective parties – the Russian Federation, the United States and the European Union – to promote international legitimacy, the two-state solution and the Arab initiative as a way out of the crisis and out of the cycle of violence or tension to fulfill the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people “, Shoukry said.

G7 foreign ministers warned eastern Libyan military commander, Khalifa Haftar to halt his advance on Tripoli or face possible international action.