Video: Thousands march towards Sudanese army headquarters

Sudan

Thousands of people were marching towards Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s residence and the defence ministry in central Khartoum on Saturday, witnesses said, part of anti-government protests that began in December.

They said security forces were using tear gas to try to disperse the demonstrators, who had converged on the compound from three directions.

