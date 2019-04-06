Video: Thousands march towards Sudanese army headquarters

Sudan
Thousands of people were marching towards Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s residence and the defence ministry in central Khartoum on Saturday, witnesses said, part of anti-government protests that began in December.
They said security forces were using tear gas to try to disperse the demonstrators, who had converged on the compound from three directions.
