South Africa: fuel prices to jump by almost 9 pct on April 3

Motorists and businesses in South Africa will be paying more for fuel beginning this month.

The retail price of petrol will go up by nearly 9 percent from April 3, the energy department said on Sunday.

The price of wholesale diesel will also shoot up by close to 6 percent.

The price of petrol will rise by 131 cents to 16.13 rand or $1.11 per litre in the commercial hub of Gauteng province.

The price of diesel will also see an increase of 81 cents to 14.87 rand per litre.

In a statement, Energy Minister, Jeff Radabe said the sharp increase in prices was due to higher fuel and road taxes announced in February’s budget.

One dollar equals 14.4825 rand.

Reuters