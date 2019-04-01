American rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead

USA
American hip hop is in mourning after the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.
The rapper was gunned down outside his clothing shop on Sunday in Los Angeles..
Nipsey Hussle whose real name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom was of Eritrean heritage.
He inspired everyone to be different, he was inspired to be a businessman and eliminated the man from the middle
His death deeply shook the worlds of music, in which he was seen as an inspirational figure.
Matthew Talley “Megatron”, said, “He inspired everyone to be different, he was inspired to be a businessman and eliminated the man from the middle, and he (moved), that’s what hurt the most.”
R.I.P Nipsey pic.twitter.com/gjMwgkwrMO— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) April 1, 2019
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! ???— Rihanna (rihanna) April 1, 2019
I’m so sorry this happened to you
nipseyhusslepic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a
Artist. Activist. Angeleno.— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 1, 2019
L.A. mourns the loss of one of our own, Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/7DovnRkayn
Nipsey Hussle’s debut album Victory Lap received a nomination for best rap album at this year’s Grammy Awards.
He took 10 years to release his debut album, rejecting major label cash to build his own empire one dollar at a time.
His rap career began in the mid-2000s, making early collaborations with Drake and Snoop Dogg and getting signed to Epic Records.
A former gang member, he rose to prominence by legitimizing his street hustle and using that entrepreneurial drive to create economic empowerment in his marginalized community.
The rapper leaves behind a partner, actress Lauren London, and two children. He was 33 years old.
