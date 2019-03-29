Ethiopia PM's ex-Chief of Staff now ambassador to the U.S.

Fitsum Arega, in the first six months of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s premiership was a very important official given that he served as Chief of Staff.

He is all set to take a diplomatic post as Ethiopia’s ambassador to the United States. He shared a photo aboard the national carrier on Thursday evening as he flew out to take his new post.

“Excited as I get board flyethiopian #Boeing777 to Washington DC as Ambassador-Designate. Once I’ve presented credentials to StateDept and then @realDonaldTrump, I’ll get right to work as #Ethiopia Ambassador to the #USA. Stay tuned!” his tweet read.

He was also a crucial source of information coming from the Prime Minister’s office during his time there. Most media portals referrred to his tweets for official information and activities of the Prime Minister.

He left the Chief of Staff post and went to serve as head of the Ethiopia Investment Commission, EIC, a post he held till he was appointed for the ambassadorial post late last year. He was replaced at the EIC by Abebe Abebayehu.

I’m humbled to be nominated as an Ambassador. There’s nothing more satisfying than serving my country. I now look forward to serving the people of #Ethiopia in economic diplomacy and beyond to the best of my abilities. — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) December 25, 2018