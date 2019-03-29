Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ethiopia PM's ex-Chief of Staff now ambassador to the U.S.

Ethiopia PM's ex-Chief of Staff now ambassador to the U.S.
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Ethiopia

Fitsum Arega, in the first six months of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s premiership was a very important official given that he served as Chief of Staff.

He is all set to take a diplomatic post as Ethiopia’s ambassador to the United States. He shared a photo aboard the national carrier on Thursday evening as he flew out to take his new post.

“Excited as I get board flyethiopian #Boeing777 to Washington DC as Ambassador-Designate. Once I’ve presented credentials to StateDept and then @realDonaldTrump, I’ll get right to work as #Ethiopia Ambassador to the #USA. Stay tuned!” his tweet read.

He was also a crucial source of information coming from the Prime Minister’s office during his time there. Most media portals referrred to his tweets for official information and activities of the Prime Minister.

He left the Chief of Staff post and went to serve as head of the Ethiopia Investment Commission, EIC, a post he held till he was appointed for the ambassadorial post late last year. He was replaced at the EIC by Abebe Abebayehu.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..