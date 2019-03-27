Recovering stolen assets in Angola [The Morning Call]

Angola’s former first son, Jose Filomeno dos Santos was on Sunday released from prison where he had been held for up to seven months in an embezzlement case.

Dos Santos had been accused of attempting to steal $1.5 billion during his time at the helm of Angola’s sovereign wealth fund.

An associate of dos Santos, Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais, was also released on Friday without charge.

So, what does their release imply for a nation that’s currently on an anti-corruption onslaught?