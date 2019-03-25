Here's how AFCON 2019 is shaping up

The expanded African Cup of Nations that will feature 24 teams for the first time, take place in June/July rather than the traditional January window and will have three teams taking part for the first time ever.

Burundi on Saturday joined Madagascar and Mauritania as countries going to the finals (AFCON 2019) for the first time.

Burundi’s qualification earned through a 1-1 draw against Gabon, also means the East Africa bloc will have four countries at Africa’s premier football tournament. Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya also qualified for AFCON 2019.

South Africa booked the last place at the African Cup of Nations finals with a 2-1 away win over Libya thanks to Percy Tau’s double on Sunday.

Participants

The 24 countries that will play at the AFCON finals are: Egypt (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Benin and South Africa.

The 24 participants in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations are finally revealed, did your country qualify to the 32nd edition? #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/9dLxprwkQF — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 24, 2019

CAF in July 2017 decided to expand the tournament from 16 teams to 24, as part of reforms to make the tournament more competitive.

Cameroon will be defending the title they won in January 2017 in Gabon.

