Polls open in Comoros presidential election

Comoros

Polls opened on Sunday in Comoros’ presidential election. Incumbent president Azali Assoumani is widely expected to win another term.

Tensions are already high in the mainly-Muslim Indian Ocean archipelago. They were exacerbated last year by a referendum that gave Assoumani sweeping powers. The opposition boycotted the vote.

