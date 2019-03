Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi has blocked newly-named senators from taking office. Mr Tshisekedi suspended the process while calling for a probe into alleged corruption that had stained their election.

The announcement was made after supporters of President Tshisekedi’s predecessor, Joseph Kabila, won in last Friday’s senatorial elections. Tshisekedi in response also postponed elections for provincial governors. The elections had been due on March 26.