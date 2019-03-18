Ethiopian flight crash shows 'similarities' to Indonesian crash

Preliminary review of the data recovered from the black boxes of the Ethiopian Airlines crash showed similarities to the Indonesian flight crash last October.

According to a spokesman for the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport, analysis from the data shows that the aircraft’s altitude bumped sharply as both experienced erratic climbs and descents.

The spokesman added that his ministry will release more information in three or four days.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed near Addis Ababa, minutes after take-off on March 10, killing all 157 people on board.

The flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder were found and sent to Paris for analysis by France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety.

The United States said Sunday the recorder data have not been affirmed and the investigation is still in the early stage.

It also said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will provide help in analyzing the data recovered from the black boxes.

The crash was the second of the Boeing 737 Max jet in less than five months. A Lion Air jet crashed in Indonesia on October 29 last year, killing 189 people.

