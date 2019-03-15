Malawi floods leave thousands homeless in a makeshift camps

Thousands of Malawians are being accommodated in makeshift camps, having fled their homes and lost their possessions during severe flooding that has also caused multiple deaths.

According to an officials of the UN at least 115 people were killed in Mozambique, Malawi and South Africa after heavy rains affected 843,000 people across southeast Africa, prompting calls for emergency aid.

“I came here because we experienced flash floods in our area. We first sought refuge on higher ground and then officials from some organization brought us here,” said Pilirani Andulu, Malawian flood survivor.

He noted that they have not received mosquito nets yet. Adding that they are spending nights on the open ground with their children because there are not enough tents.

“We are likely to stay here for some time because we lost all our possessions and the flood water in our area has not subsided,” said Mary Amidu, Malawian flood survivor.

The floods in Mozambique, one of Africa’s poorest countries, have already destroyed 5,756 homes, affecting 15,467 households and 141,325 people.

Malawi’s Meteorological Department has warned of more rains and flooding in the country’s south between Thursday and Sunday.

More than 168,000 hectares (415,000 acres) of crops were destroyed, the government spokeswoman added.

Authorities there have ordered the compulsory evacuation of people living in flood-prone areas.