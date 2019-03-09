Welcome to Africanews

Former Nissan boss Ghosn released on bail [International Edition]

Former Nissan boss Ghosn released on bail [International Edition]

The former CEO of Nissan and Renault, Carlos Ghosn was released on bail after 100 days of detention, a release that will have cost some 8 million euros.

In the United Kingdom, less than a month before Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of bribing MPs since she launched the fund for her country’s most disadvantaged regions.

These are the headlines, every week, we highlight the subjects of international current events covered by our various editorial teams.

