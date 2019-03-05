Welcome to Africanews

South Africa's main political parties seek justice for assaulted musician

Daniel Mumbere

South Africa

South Africans are calling for justice for musician and entertainer, Babes Wodumo, who over the weekend posted a video while she was being assaulted by her partner, another musician Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo.

South Africa’s main political parties including the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have all joined the calls for Mampintsha’s arrest, saying it will go a long way in tackling the chronic issue of domestic violence in the country.

Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Sakhile Mhlonishwa Langa, has since opened a case of assault against her partner, and is scheduled to address the media on Tuesday morning.

From DA’s Mmusi Maimane;

“We hope that the South African Police Service and the criminal justice system will take strong action against Mampintsha,’‘ said the DA’s Solly Malatsi.

The EFF on the other hand has laid a a criminal complaint of assault against Mamphintsha.

“We must protect women and expose abuse whenever it takes place irrespective of who the perpetrator or victim is,’‘ said Vusi Khoza, chairperson of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC in Gauteng also released a statement, calling for action to be taken against Mamphintsha.

“Things get worse over time and in the worst-case scenario, you end up with dead partners and we wouldn’t want this situation for Babes or anyone in her situation.”

Social media reactions

While the original video posted by Babes Wodumo has since been deleted, users who had downloaded it have reposted it on social media.

