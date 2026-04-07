Artemis II astronauts make history with record-breaking lunar flyby

In a historic milestone for space exploration, NASA’s Artemis II astronauts are heading back to Earth after a groundbreaking journey around the far side of the Moon, marking humanity’s return to deep space since the Apollo era.

The mission not only delivered stunning, never-before-seen views of the lunar far side, but also shattered records. Artemis II surpassed the distance achieved by Apollo 13 in 1970, traveling farther from Earth than any human mission in history.

During the seven-hour flyby, the crew of four, three Americans and one Canadian, experienced a powerful moment while passing behind the Moon. A 40-minute communications blackout marked their closest approach, as they observed the Moon and Earth in striking three-dimensional perspective.

Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen described the view as transformative, saying it felt as though they had been “transported” to the far side of the Moon. He called it an extraordinary human experience that left a lasting impression.

The Artemis II mission is a crucial step toward NASA’s ambitious goal of landing astronauts near the Moon’s south pole within the next two years.

Now homeward bound, the crew is expected to complete their journey with a Pacific Ocean splashdown later this week, closing a new chapter in lunar exploration.