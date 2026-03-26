Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

WTO members gather in Yaounde amid deep divisions and calls for reform

Director General of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks to journalists from ACANU at the headquarters of the WTO in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Martial Trezzini/ KEYSTONE / MARTIAL TREZZINI
By Dominic Wabwireh

with other agencies

Cameroon

The World Trade Organization’s 166 members opened a key ministerial conference in Cameroon’s capital on Thursday, sharply divided over the future of the institution as geopolitical tensions, protectionism and the fallout from the Middle East war cast a shadow over global trade.

A Western diplomatic source described the mood ahead of the meeting as “tense”, reflecting wider fractures within the global trading system.

WTO Director‑General Ngozi Okonjo‑Iweala urged members to “launch the next chapter of the multilateral trading system”, criticising “the unilateralism we have been seeing” and a “collective failure” to address long‑standing frustrations.

Reform stalemate

With the WTO’s dispute settlement system paralysed since 2019 and consensus‑based decision‑making often stalling progress, many members acknowledge reform is urgent.

European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič called for “serious” reform to better tackle overcapacity and market policies. Britain warned the WTO “will slide into irrelevance” without change.

But divisions run deep. The United States, under President Donald Trump, has challenged the “most‑favoured nation” principle, while China insists it must remain the bedrock.

Experts doubt any breakthrough will be reached in Yaoundé on the core reform issues.

High stakes

Former WTO chief Pascal Lamy said the conference would test whether the organisation still has a role in reducing trade barriers at a time when many are raising them.

With previous ministerial meetings failing to deliver on key issues, Yaoundé is seen as a pivotal moment for the WTO’s relevance.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..