US YouTube star IShowSpeed celebrates 21st birthday in Lagos

American YouTuber IShowSpeed was in Lagos on Wednesday, where he celebrated his 21st birthday by hitting 50 million subscribers.

While in Lagos, he stopped at the Balogun Market, Freedom Park and the Nike Art Gallery. He also tried Nigeria’s famous jollof rice.

The YouTube and Twitch star kicked off an African tour at the end of December, visiting 15 countries across the continent and drawing huge crowds at every stop.

His tour has featured a race against a cheetah in South Africa, a football match with 100 children in Angola, a visit to Kenya's Maasai and the Africa Cup final in Morocco. On Tuesday he celebrated Senegal’s AFCON victory in Dakar.

Born in Cincinnati as Darren Jason Watkins Jr., Rolling Stone magazine named him the most influential creator of 2025.

