Australia launches world-first social media ban for under-16s

Australia is set to implement a world-first social media ban for children under the age of 16, coming into effect this week. The policy will target major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Reddit, X (Twitter), Twitch, Kick, and Threads.

The government’s aim is to protect young users from online risks by requiring these platforms to deactivate accounts for under-16s and prevent new sign-ups until users reach 16. The eSafety Commissioner will oversee compliance, and platforms that fail to take “reasonable steps” could face fines of up to AUD 49.5 million.

Starting Wednesday, 10 December, platforms must ensure that under-16 users cannot hold accounts. All Australian users will be required to verify their age, though the exact process will vary by platform. Snapchat will rely on account behaviour and the birthdate provided by users, while TikTok has said it will use a “multi-layered approach” combining technology and human moderation. Kick will use similar systems to Snapchat, while Meta and YouTube have not disclosed their full methods, citing security concerns.

Teens affected by the ban will generally have options to download their content, temporarily deactivate their accounts until they turn 16, or delete their accounts entirely. Snapchat estimates the ban will impact around 440,000 users aged 13 to 15. YouTube has confirmed users will be able to regain access at 16 without losing their content, while other platforms are still finalizing their policies.

Those over 16 who are mistakenly flagged as underage can appeal through various methods. Meta users can verify their age with a video selfie or government ID via Yoti, Snapchat allows ID or bank card verification, and TikTok offers several options, including facial age estimation and government ID. Some platforms have yet to clarify their appeals process.

Not all platforms are affected. Services such as Roblox, YouTube Kids, Pinterest, WhatsApp, Discord, GitHub, LEGO Play, Steam, Google Classroom, Messenger, and LinkedIn are exempt due to their nature or smaller Australian user base.

The ban is facing a high court challenge over freedom of political communication, and a parliamentary committee recommended delaying the rollout until June 2026. However, the government remains committed to the 10 December launch and has warned that it will take time for all under-16 accounts to be removed, with compliance being phased and monitored.

This initiative is the first of its kind globally and reflects growing concern over the safety of children online. Australia’s approach could set a precedent as governments and tech platforms grapple with protecting minors in the digital age.