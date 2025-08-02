Mali charges ex-prime minister over social media post

Colonel Assimi Goita
Moussa Mara's trial for undermining the credibility of the state has been scheduled for September 29, his lawyer said Friday.
The other offence is spreading false information.
The charges were announced shortly after Mara's questioning by a judicial cybercrimes unit.
He had been summoned several times for questioning in July over a social media post expressing solidarity with government critics who have been jailed.
Human rights groups have criticized Mali's shrinking democratic space since army rule returned in 2020.
The country's junta has since banned political parties and detained activists in an attempt to shut down criticism over its human rights record, the handling of the war against Islamist militants and calls for elections.
Mara served as Mali's prime minister for nine months in 2015.
He has been a vocal critic of the military government.
Go to video
HRW accuses Mali armed forces of executing and disappearing Fulani men
00:52
Mali's former PM Moussa Mara called in for second day of questioning
01:02
Bill granting head of Mali's junta, Gen. Assimi Goita, five more years in power signed into law
01:01
Chad’s former Prime Minister appeals to Macron after two months in detention
00:44
Mali junta chief extends army rule by five years, rules out elections
01:09
Guinea presents draft for new constitution, referendum set for September