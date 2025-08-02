Mali charges ex-prime minister over social media post

Moussa Mara's trial for undermining the credibility of the state has been scheduled for September 29, his lawyer said Friday.

The other offence is spreading false information.

The charges were announced shortly after Mara's questioning by a judicial cybercrimes unit.

He had been summoned several times for questioning in July over a social media post expressing solidarity with government critics who have been jailed.

Human rights groups have criticized Mali's shrinking democratic space since army rule returned in 2020.

The country's junta has since banned political parties and detained activists in an attempt to shut down criticism over its human rights record, the handling of the war against Islamist militants and calls for elections.

Mara served as Mali's prime minister for nine months in 2015.

He has been a vocal critic of the military government.