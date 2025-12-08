Mozambique: surge in violence displaces more than 100,000 people

The past two weeks have seen a sudden increase in violent attacks from insurgent groups in Mozambique. This has led more than 100,000 people to flee, most of them being children.

The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) has sharply increased in Mozambique in recent days: at least 107 000 people have fled violent attacks, particularly in the country's north.

According to UN agency Unicef, the largest movements took place in the Erati and Memba districts of Nampula.

Two thirds of the refugees are children, according to the UN agency.

Attacks by insurgent groups, especially in the north of the country, have increased this year, and experts note that the violence has reached an unusual level of continuity, with attacks in some areas lasting for weeks rather than being short-phased and sporadic.

Unicef also said that attacks took place in Cabo Delgado's Palma District for the first time in four years.

The internally displaced populations face a critical shortage of humanitarian aid. Food stocks and health kits are quickly running out, and assistance programmes are unable to cope with the number of refugees and the funds available.

In Mozambique, more than 1.3 million people have been displaced by violence from non-state armed groups in total since 2017.