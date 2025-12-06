FIFA awards US President Trump its first ever international peace prize

International football’s governing body FIFA has awarded US President Donald Trump its first ever peace prize for what it says are his efforts to work towards peace around the world.

FIFA’s chairman Gianni Infantino presented Trump with the award at FIFA’s 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, DC, on Friday.

Trump has openly campaigned for the Nobel Peace prize and had been favoured to win FIFA’s newly created prize.

"This is truly one of the great honors of my life," Trump said as he received a gold medal and gold trophy. "Beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this, we saved millions and millions of lives.”

Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino are close allies, and Infantino had made it clear that he thought Trump should have won the Nobel for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump claims to have ended wars in Gaza and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, among others, although fighting continues in both places.

The 2026 World Cup is being hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada. Kicking off in June, it will feature a record 104 matches in 16 cities across the three countries.