Hundreds of Airbus A320s face checks after metal plate defect discovered

Airbus says up to 628 of its A320 aircraft worldwide may need inspection after a newly discovered metal plate quality issue. The company stressed that this number represents the maximum potentially affected jets, not the number actually impacted, and that the list is shrinking “day by day” as inspections continue.

The manufacturer revealed the supplier problem on Monday, insisting it is “contained” and limited to a small number of metal panels used on A320 fuselages. But the news hit the market hard. Airbus shares plunged amid concerns that the issue has already delayed deliveries of some A320 aircraft.

This latest setback comes on the heels of another complication: last week Airbus said around 6,000 A320s should remain grounded until a software upgrade is completed, following an incident in the United States.

The A320 family remains the world’s best-selling aircraft, 12,257 delivered by the end of September, slightly ahead of Boeing’s 737. But the back-to-back problems are raising fresh questions about manufacturing pressures and the global supply chain behind one of aviation’s most important jets.