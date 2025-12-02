Guinea-Bissau: Presidential candidate seeks asylum in Nigerian embassy

Presidential candidate Fernando Dias is being housed in the Nigerian embassy in Bissau after he sought refugee there.

Dias' request for protecton was granted Sunday in a letter by Nigeria's foreign minister to ECOWAS.

In the letter, Nigeria also requested ECOWAS to authorize its forces present in Bissau to secure the embassy premises.

Local reports had claimed that Dias' home had been attacked by groups loyal to former president Sissoco Embalo and that his life was in danger.

Dias, with the backing of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde (PAIGC), was Embalo's closest challenger in the election. Both men claimed victory.

The army takeover three days after the exercise prevented the declaration of results by the election commission.

An ECOWAS delegation which left Bissau on Monday reportedly demanded a full return to constitutional order and the completion of the electoral process.

Guinea-Bissau's new foreign minister said the military and ECOWAS would continue discussions on Dec. 14.