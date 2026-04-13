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Airstrike in Nigeria kills dozens, civilians feared among victims

Patients receive treatment at Damaturu hospital after Nigerian Air Force strikes targeting jihadi rebels hit a local market in northeastern Nigeria, Sunday, April 12, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Micheal Abu/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with other agencies

Nigeria

At least 56 people were killed and 14 injured after a military airstrike hit a market in northeastern Nigeria, according to a UN report, with locals and rights groups warning that civilians were among those killed.

The strike in Jilli village on April 11 targeted what the military described as a jihadist enclave linked to Boko Haram.

However, witnesses and Amnesty International said traders and residents were caught in the blast.

Casualty figures vary widely, with some local sources reporting over 100 dead.

Survivors and response

Health worker Ishaku Bulus said more than 20 injured people were treated, with critical cases referred to hospital.

Victim Abubakar Goni described how a jet struck as he tended livestock, leaving dozens wounded.

Pattern of deadly errors

The military has launched an investigation, acknowledging the strike may have hit a civilian area.

Similar incidents have occurred in recent years, raising concerns over targeting accuracy.

Growing insecurity

Nigeria has battled a jihadist insurgency since 2009, with factions including Islamic State West Africa Province intensifying attacks.

Rising violence has drawn international scrutiny as authorities face pressure to improve security and protect civilians.

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