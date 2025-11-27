Welcome to Africanews

Interpol global policing forum says security needs a new compass

Sign at the Interpol General Assembly, 27 November 2025  
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Morocco

Senior law enforcement officials and ministers from around the world met in the Moroccan city of Marrakech this week to discuss organised crime threats.

Some 800 delegates from 179 countries attended the global police cooperation body, Interpol’s 93rd General Assembly.

It took place at a time when threats are accelerating faster than the ability to absorb them with delegates saying international security needs a new compass.

Mohamed Dakhmissi, president of Interpol’s Operational Affairs committee, said they discussed many issues of strategic and security significance.

“In addition, we emphasised the importance of information exchange and the arrest of involved individuals, along with developing security institutions and strengthening their capacities," he said.

Crime is evolving from a local phenomenon into a complex global industry, highlighting the need to update strategies and capabilities to address this evolving landscape.

