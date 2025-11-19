Welcome to Africanews

Sudan official visits displaced shelters, pledges RSF defeat

Nadra Mohamed Ahmed, left, stands outside her tent at the newly established El-Afadh camp in Al Dabbah, Sudan's northern state, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Sudan

Member of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Salah al-Din Adam Tur, inspected shelters for displaced people from el-Fasher in the city of al-Dabbah in the Northern State on Monday.

He was accompanied by the governors of the Northern and River Nile states, commanders of divisions and units in the state, and several other officials.

Salah al-Din Adam Tur reviewed the level of services provided to the displaced, noting the Sudanese state's commitment and efforts to provide the best possible services and overcome all obstacles and challenges.

He praised the significant role played by citizens and businessmen in the states, and their eagerness to host the displaced and alleviate the trauma inflicted on them, especially women and children, by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

He vowed that the Sudanese army would soon defeat them. The Sovereignty Council member also observed the launch of a humanitarian aid convoy dispatched by the River Nile State.

The war between the RSF and the military began in 2023, when tensions erupted between the two former allies tasked with overseeing a democratic transition after a 2019 uprising.

The fighting has killed at least 40,000 people, according to the World Health Organization, and displaced 12 million.

Aid groups say the true death toll could be many times higher.

