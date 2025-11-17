UK Home Secretary threatens to block visas for Angola, Namibia and DRC

The United Kingdom is threatening to restricts visas for nationals from three African countries that it has accused of not cooperating with the deportation of illegal immigrants.

British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is giving Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo one month to improve the situation before she blocks all tourist and VIP visas. She warned the policy could be extended to other countries with high rates of asylum claims from people who enter Britain legally.

“My message to foreign governments today is clear: accept the return of your nationals or you will lose the privilege of being able to enter our country,” Mahmood said in the statement.

According to London, “thousands” of Angolans, Namibians, and Congolese nationals are living in the United Kingdom illegally after their asylum applications were rejected.

Immigration reform

Mahmood is presenting her sweeping immigration reform package to parliament on Monday.

It's aimed at reducing the number of migrants arriving on small boats from France, an issue that is fueling the rise of the anti-immigrant Reform UK party.

Other proposed changes includes increasing the time asylum seekers must wait before settling permanently in the UK to 20 years, up from the current five years. Their situation will be reviewed every two-and-a-half years to assess whether or not it is safe for them to return home. Other measures already announced include the removal of asylum seekers' automatic access to social benefits. Asylum seekers will no longer have access to social benefits.

The government will also pass a law that would regulate appeals to the European Convention on Human Rights, speeding up deportations.

A requirement that asylum seekers with assets will have to to contribute to the cost of their accommodation is also expected to be introduced. Sentimental items such as wedding rings would be exempt.

Almost 40,000 people have arrived in the United Kingdom on small boats since the start of the year, an increase from 2024.