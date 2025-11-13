UN and AU deepen partnership to synchronize agendas and end continent's conflicts

The United Nations and African Union Commission have announced a strengthened collaboration to align their flagship development agendas, aiming to eradicate conflicts across Africa and rectify the continent's underrepresentation in global governance, particularly at the UN Security Council.

The strategic partnership focuses on synchronizing the AU's Agenda 2063, which envisions a peaceful and prosperous Africa, with the UN's global Agenda 2030.

Secretary-General António Guterres stated this has resulted in a "unified framework for peace and security" that enhances cooperation from early conflict warning to post-war reconstruction.

A central pillar of this effort is the AU's "Silencing the Guns" initiative, though officials acknowledge the challenges are profound.

Addressing "too many conflicts" and the crisis in Sudan

Guterres expressed grave concern over the intense suffering on the continent, specifically highlighting the worsening violence in Sudan.

"I am gravely concerned by recent reports of mass atrocities... in el-Fasher," he said, calling for an immediate end to hostilities, a cut-off of external weapons flows, and urgent humanitarian access.

He urged the warring parties to engage with his personal envoy to take tangible steps toward a negotiated settlement.

Ambitious goals and a push for global representation

While AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf admitted that ending violence by 2030 may not be entirely realistic, he emphasized the long-term commitment to tackling the structural roots of conflict through Agenda 2063.

Beyond peacekeeping, the new agreement strongly advocates for a permanent seat for Africa on the UN Security Council, a move Guterres said would address an "intolerable injustice" and ensure the continent has a powerful voice in decisions affecting its future.