António Guterres' vision for climate justice in Africa's G20 leadership

By Dominic Wabwireh

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres visited South Africa during its G20 Presidency, emphasizing the need for climate justice. He highlighted that Africa, with its youthful and expanding population, vibrant cultural and natural diversity, and strong entrepreneurial spirit, is hindered by injustices stemming from its colonial past.

”And I'm here at the critical time as South Africa assumes the presidency of the G20. This continent's potential is without question... Africa needs climate justice. The continent stands on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Despite causing minimal emissions, climate change is pummelling your people and pounding your economies. Africa is warming faster than the global average. We must limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius to stop this crisis from spiralling even further out of control,” said Guterres.

Guterres also voiced his worries to reporters about the chaos in the Middle East, notably the recent ousting of Syria's President Bashar Al Assad, while still holding onto optimism.

