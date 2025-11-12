Morocco prepares volunteers ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

As the Africa Cup of Nations fast approaches, Morocco is stepping up preparations by training hundreds of young volunteers to help ensure the tournament’s success.

A special workshop has brought together energetic youth from across the country, offering both theoretical and practical sessions in key areas such as public communication, logistics, reception, and first aid. The goal is to equip participants with the skills needed to create a smooth, safe, and welcoming experience for the thousands of fans expected to attend Africa’s biggest football event.

“We are very passionate about sports, especially football, which is why we have no problem finding volunteers,” said one participant. Another added, “These days have been a great experience; they allowed us to gain knowledge in the field of sports and football, so that we can contribute to the events of the Africa Cup of Nations.”

From December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, Morocco will host the 35th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, featuring 24 national teams competing across nine stadiums in six host cities. As reigning champions Côte d’Ivoire prepare to defend their crown, Morocco promises a celebration of unity, passion, and African football excellence.