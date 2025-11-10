Welcome to Africanews

Some fuel stations, schools reopen in Mali amid jihadist blockade

People queue with their motorcycles at a gas station amid a fuel shortage in Bamako Mali, Tuesday, Oct 7, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Mali

Some fuel stations in Mali's capital opened Monday for the first time since an al-Qaida affiliate imposed a fuel blockade on the West African nation, as supply convoys made their way through the landlocked nation while under fire.

Schools also managed to open in Bamako for the first time since the JNIM fighters' blockade began two weeks ago.

“The children went to school this morning, but I remain concerned,” one parent in Bamako, Salif Traoré, told The Associated Press. “Many petrol stations are still closed due to a lack of fuel, and I don't know how long the fuel availability in the city will last."

More than 100 fuel tankers have been destroyed, with several people killed and drivers taken hostage.

On Sunday, the African Union called for “urgent international action” to combat extremism in Mali. Its statement also condemned the abduction of three Egyptian nationals there.

Several countries, including France and the U.S., have advised their citizens to leave Mali immediately.

