Ports in Africa: Vincent Bolloré headed for trial after Paris court clears proceedings

French businessman Vincent Bolloré is now closer to standing trial over alleged misconduct linked to his group’s acquisition of key African port concessions. On 7 November 2025, the Paris Court of Appeal rejected most of the legal challenges raised by Bolloré’s defence team, validating the procedure and paving the way for a possible trial.

The case centres on how Bolloré’s companies secured lucrative port management contracts in Togo and Guinea between 2009 and 2011. Investigators suspect that certain services — including strategic communication support for African leaders — may have been used as leverage to obtain favourable port deals.

While the court did agree to exclude some documents from the case file, the core allegations remain intact, marking a major step forward in the long-running judicial process.

If the trial goes ahead, it would be a landmark moment for corporate accountability in Africa’s infrastructure sector. The outcome could set a precedent for transparency and business ethics in major international concessions across the continent.