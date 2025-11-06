Tanzania opposition leader faces terrorism charges after contentious election

Tanzanian opposition politician John Heche, vice-chairperson of the CHADEMA party, has been charged with terrorism in the wake of protests over last week’s national election.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner of the October 29 poll with 98% of the vote, a result that sparked demonstrations across the country. Opposition groups, including CHADEMA and ACT-Wazalendo, claim several of their senior figures were barred from contesting the election.

According to CHADEMA, Heche was arrested on October 22 and later moved from Dodoma to the coastal Kinondoni region, where the charges were filed.

The party said he refused to provide a police statement, choosing instead to speak in court. Authorities have not yet confirmed when he will appear before a judge.

Heche’s case adds to growing pressure on Tanzania’s opposition movement. CHADEMA’s leader, Tundu Lissu, is already on trial for treason, a charge that carries the possibility of the death penalty.