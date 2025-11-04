AFC/M23 rebellion sets up a parallel justice system in North Kivu

The AFC/M23 rebellion continues to establish a parallel judicial system in territories it controls in North Kivu, a move Kinshasa authorities have condemned as illegal.

The group recently inducted 378 new magistrates after a selection process, with results announced Monday evening in Goma.

Elie Mutela, rapporteur for the AFC/M23 justice revival commission, stated, "In accordance with the constitution, people cannot be deprived of access to justice. That is our motivation within the AFC-M23, to restore the judiciary so that everyone with cases or conflicts is directed to their natural judges."

According to movement leaders, the recruitment is part of activities led by the Justice Revival Commission (CRJ), established by the rebels several months ago. The process began on September 14 with assessments to select new magistrates, who now say they are ready to fully assume their duties in areas under M23’s control.

Lawyer Jason Kalegamire explained, "Those who should administer justice are absent, so we cannot abandon our fellow citizens to their fate. That’s why we responded to the AFC/M23 call."

Since rebel forces took control of Goma last January, the city has faced exceptional challenges. Over two million residents have been left without functional public justice services, as the local economy remains stalled, primarily due to ongoing bank closures. Many residents are cautious about the rebel movement’s relaunch of judicial services.

Civil society member Gueul Mamulaka shared mixed feelings: “This is good news, but at the same time, we are surprised. We see it as a contradiction. The M23 wants to introduce its justice, while Kinshasa says it is against it. It’s a contradiction, confusing noises that leave us in the dark. In this situation, we don’t know what to think or how things will evolve, but justice is a good thing.”

Meanwhile, the central government has strongly responded, declaring all actions by magistrates appointed by the AFC/M23 null and void. Kinshasa considers this parallel justice system a grave violation of national sovereignty and the state’s exclusive judicial authority.