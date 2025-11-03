Welcome to Africanews

Monday marks final day for Guinea presidential election candidacies

A woman waits as election officials check the voter lists, at a polling station, in Conakry, Guinea, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.  
Misper Apawu/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

Guinea

Guinea's presidential election campaign began taking shape Monday as the deadline passed for candidates to file for the December 28 vote, with transitional President Mamadi Doumbouya expected to run while the country's main political parties were excluded from the process.

Four candidates representing minor parties submitted their applications by Monday's Supreme Court deadline: former ministers Ousmane Kaba and Amadou Thierno Diallo, former Prime Minister Lansana Kouyaté, and Ben Youssouf Keita.

Notably absent were the country's three major political parties - the UFDG, RPG and UFR - whose leaders were barred from running due to age limits or exile.

Opposition figure Aliou Bah remains imprisoned.

New constitution paves way for Doumbouya's candidacy

The election follows September's constitutional referendum that extended presidential terms from five to seven years and granted immunity to former presidents.

These changes, along with provisions allowing independent candidates, have fueled speculation that Colonel Doumbouya - who seized power in a 2021 coup - will announce his candidacy.

His closest collaborators have recently called for "continuity" and his maintained leadership.

First vote since coup faces credibility questions

The December 28 election marks Guinea's first presidential vote since the military takeover, representing a key test for the country's democratic transition.

However, with major political forces excluded and the transitional leader positioned to run under new constitutional rules that favor the incumbent, the process faces significant questions about its inclusiveness and credibility.

The Supreme Court has until November 13 to publish the final candidate list.

