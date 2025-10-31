TIME100 Next honoree Nomzamo Mbatha urges public figures to speak about world issues

TIME100 Next celebrated a new generation of visionaries and changemakers, recognizing emerging leaders who are shaping the future across their respective fields.

Nomzamo Mbatha was on the red carpet on Thursday as a TIME100 Next honouree.

The South African actor and activist is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency.

She says having the spotlight carries a responsibility to act for the greater good:

“It's important for public figures such as myself who have the platform, to be able to use our platform to be able to speak about world issues, but also most importantly to use the resources that are available to us to build the systems for people who are otherwise marginalised and people that are vulnerable.

"When I began my work with the UN refugee agency, human migration was still something that was top of mind. I think with climate change, with the conflict that we've been able to see, things are now at the top of mind even more where people want to be able to support people around the world. But for us it was important with especially African refugees where for a very long time the narrative was that it was just statistics. So how do you shift that narrative and show that it's a human that's behind those numbers?”

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha speaks during the Global Citizen festival, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York Stefan Jeremiah/AP

The annual list recognises 100 rising leaders from around the world who are redefining the next era of innovation, creativity and leadership.

This year’s honourees include actors Jonathan Bailey, Meghann Fahey, Teyana Taylor, and Damson Idris, along with recording artists Tate McRae, Lainey Wilson, and Becky G.