UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan's al-Fashir after mass killings

The United Nations has called for an immediate ceasefire in al-Fashir, the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur region.

It was captured by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Sunday and there have been many reports of atrocities committed against civilians by its fighters.

Addressing the Security Council on Thursday, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, said the conflict has deteriorated even further since her last briefing.

She spoke of widespread suffering and new surges of horrific violence, particularly in al-Fashir which had been under siege for more than 500 days.

“The fall of the city marks a significant shift in the security dynamics. The implications for the people of Sudan and the region are significant,” she said.

Al-Fashir was the last of Darfur's five state capitals to fall to the RSF which is led by General Mohammad Hamdan Daglo.

It has been at war with the army for more than two years in fighting for control of Sudan that the UN estimates has seen over 40,000 people killed.

“Other parts of the country have not been spared from the relentless violence. In recent weeks, fighting has intensified in the Kordofan region. This is likely the next arena of military focus for the warring parties,” said Pobee.

She added that the strategic city of Barah in North Kordofan, was captured by the Rapid Support Forces last week, marking another escalation on the ground.

Pobee said attacks by both parties affecting new territories and new targets, suggests the territorial scope of the conflict was broadening.

“The risk of mass atrocities, ethnically targeted violence and further violations of international humanitarian law, including sexual violence, remains alarmingly high,” she said.

The UN Security Council on Thursday expressed grave concern over the escalating violence and urged both parties to protect civilians and aid workers, and resume peace talks.

It also urged all member states to refrain from external interference that seeks to foment conflict and instability in Sudan.

The war has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with parts of the country plunged into famine. Over 14 million people have fled their homes, both internally and into neighbouring countries.