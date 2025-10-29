Tensions mount in Cameroon as Biya secures eighth term amid disputed results

Tension continues to grip Cameroon following the announcement of the presidential election results that handed 92-year-old President Paul Biya a new term in office. The days leading up to the official proclamation were marked by violent clashes in several towns, leaving casualties among civilians and security forces.

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, said protesters “wreaked havoc” in a number of localities as anger mounted over alleged electoral fraud. He confirmed that some demonstrators lost their lives in confrontations with security forces, while several officers were seriously injured, though without providing specific figures.

Shortly after being declared winner, Biya expressed sympathy to the families of those who “unnecessarily lost their lives” in the unrest. His message, however, did little to quell anger among opposition supporters who insist the election was neither free nor fair.

Prominent opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who had earlier declared himself the rightful winner, once again rejected the results released by the Constitutional Council. He condemned what he described as “truncated results” designed to offer Biya a “fictitious victory,” urging his supporters to mobilize against what he sees as electoral theft.

The only female candidate in the race, Tomaïno Ndam Njoya, who finished fifth, also criticized the outcome. She stated the results failed to reflect the “sovereign will” of the Cameroonian people, denouncing widespread irregularities, manipulation, and “repeated violations of the law.”

Civil society organizations have echoed similar concerns. A coalition of eight local groups reported irregularities ranging from the inclusion of deceased persons on voter lists to unequal access to ballot papers and attempted ballot box-stuffing. Yet, in contrast, the African Union observer mission offered a more positive assessment, saying the vote was largely conducted in line with regional and international standards.

According to the Constitution, Biya is due to be sworn in within 15 days of the results. Already one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, he first assumed power in 1982 and later benefited from the removal of term limits, enabling his continued rule.

The political contest comes at a time when many Cameroonians—especially youth—are demanding change. Despite its oil resources and modest economic growth, the country struggles with high levels of informal employment. While official unemployment sits at 3.5%, more than half of young people aged 18 to 35 earn a living in the informal sector, fueling frustration over limited opportunities in a system many feel benefits only the elite.

As the country awaits the swearing-in ceremony, the political temperature remains high. With opposition figures refusing to concede and civil society calling for deep reforms, Cameroon faces a critical test: whether it can restore calm and chart a path toward more transparent and inclusive governance.