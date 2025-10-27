Former Mali Prime Minister sentenced to two year prison for social media post

A court in Mali's capital sentenced former Prime Minister Moussa Mara to one year in prison on Monday, convicting the prominent politician over a social media post expressing solidarity with political prisoners, in a case critics see as a crackdown on dissent under the ruling military leader Col. Assimi Goita.

The Bamako court found Mara guilty of "undermining the credibility of the state and opposing legitimate authority."

He was handed a one-year prison term, an additional one-year suspended sentence, and a fine of 500,000 CFA francs (about $887).

The charges stemmed from a July post in which Mara mentioned meeting with political prisoners and vowed to seek justice for them.

Legal response and incarceration

Mara, who served as prime minister from 2014 to 2015, has been incarcerated since August 1.

His lawyer, Mountaga Tall, indicated they would contest the verdict, telling AFP, "This is not the end... We will discuss with our client and determine the next course of action."

An anonymous associate of Mara expressed no surprise at the ruling, questioning, "What exactly is his crime?"

Political context under military rule

The sentencing occurs under the authority of Col. Assimi Goita a military leader that seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021.

The ruling against a former high-ranking official signals the junta's continued suppression of political opposition and freedom of expression, reinforcing concerns from international observers about the country's democratic backsliding.