Egypt, EU hold first-ever summit to deepen ties on trade, security, and migration

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met European leaders in Brussels on Wednesday for the first-ever EU-Egypt summit, marking a new chapter in relations between Cairo and the 27-member bloc. The high-level meeting focused on security, trade, migration, and regional stability, particularly the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

During the summit, el-Sissi joined European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa in signing three key agreements covering macro-financial assistance, support for reforms, and Egypt’s association with Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research and innovation program.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underlined Egypt’s strategic role in the region, particularly as the Mediterranean faces shifting geopolitical dynamics.

SOUNDBITE (English) Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President: “We know we can count on Egypt's active support and welcome your intention to convene a reconstruction conference. This is a pivotal moment for the entire Mediterranean. The future of our region is being rewritten before our eyes. Europe and Egypt both have a clear stake in shaping that future.”

The summit comes amid the European Union’s broader effort to strengthen partnerships across the Mediterranean — a move seen as crucial for managing migration, securing trade routes, and maintaining regional stability. Brussels has recently launched what it calls a “Pact for the Mediterranean”, seeking closer cooperation with nations from Morocco to Turkey in exchange for financial aid and migration control measures.

El-Sissi highlighted Egypt’s ongoing efforts to curb irregular migration and shelter those displaced by regional instability.

SOUNDBITE (Arabic) Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Egyptian President (translation): “Egypt plays a vital role in preventing illegal migration. We stopped the departure of any boats from Egypt in September 2016. And Egypt, at this time, hosts more than 9.5 million foreigners who have arrived in Egypt fleeing from crises in their home countries.”

The EU is Egypt’s largest trading partner, and cooperation has deepened over the past year. In 2023, Brussels announced a €7.4 billion aid package to support Egypt’s struggling economy, including loans and targeted investments to address economic challenges worsened by inflation, global crises, and the war in Gaza.

Cairo’s economy has also been hit by declining Suez Canal revenues, after Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea forced many shipping companies to reroute vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, costing Egypt a critical source of foreign currency.

Beyond economic ties, migration remains a top concern for both sides. Egypt is home to millions of migrants and refugees, many from conflict-affected countries such as Sudan, Ethiopia, and Syria. The Egyptian president has repeatedly emphasized his country’s success in halting migrant departures since 2016 — a key point for European policymakers grappling with rising anti-immigration sentiment.

Ahead of the summit, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas met with el-Sissi, reaffirming cooperation on migration management. However, human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have urged EU leaders to press Egypt on issues such as arbitrary detentions and restrictions on free speech.

Despite tensions, both sides see mutual benefits in deeper engagement. For the EU, Egypt is a pivotal partner in ensuring stability along its southern borders; for Cairo, closer ties with Brussels offer vital economic lifelines and diplomatic support as the country navigates regional crises.

El-Sissi is also expected to meet King Philippe I of Belgium during his visit, underscoring the importance of Egypt’s growing ties with European nations.